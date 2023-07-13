The Livestock Marketeers recently held their 58th Annual Hall of Fame Banquet in Kansas City, Missouri. This year’s host was The American Hereford Association and Certified Hereford Beef. The 2023 class of inductees was comprised of Steve Sellers (posthumous), Mike Sorensen and Joe Rickabaugh.
Steve Sellers served as the Director of Communications for the Georgia Cattlemen’s Association until his death in 2022. Previously Steve held positions with EDJE Technologies, Auction.com, and other firms. Steve and his wife CeCe called Lake Park, Georgia, home.
Mike Sorensen is the longtime owner and publisher of Livestock Plus magazine. Based in Iowa, Mike made LPI a household name traveling the country and providing ring service for some of the most progressive purebred breeders. Mike and his wife Dixie reside in Greenfield, Iowa.
Joe Rickabaugh has served as the central region field representative and director of seedstock marketing for the American Hereford Association since 1999. Before his tenure at AHA, Joe worked for the Kansas Livestock Association. Joe and Tracey Rickabaugh currently live in Topeka, Kansas.
This year’s event saw the introduction of the Livestock Marketeers Scholarship. This award is aimed at college age students who are interested in entering the livestock marketing industry. Through generous sponsorships and donations, we will be able to deposit over $15,000 into our scholarship fund.
