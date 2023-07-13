L to R, Joe Rickabaugh, Mike Sorensen and Bruce Miller, representing Steve Sellers .jpeg

Pictured left to right is Joe Rickabaugh, Mike Sorenson, and Bruce Miller, who is representing Steve Sellers. (Photo courtesy of Livestock Marketeers.)

The Livestock Marketeers recently held their 58th Annual Hall of Fame Banquet in Kansas City, Missouri. This year’s host was The American Hereford Association and Certified Hereford Beef. The 2023 class of inductees was comprised of Steve Sellers (posthumous), Mike Sorensen and Joe Rickabaugh.

Steve Sellers served as the Director of Communications for the Georgia Cattlemen’s Association until his death in 2022. Previously Steve held positions with EDJE Technologies, Auction.com, and other firms. Steve and his wife CeCe called Lake Park, Georgia, home.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.