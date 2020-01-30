The Livestock Marketeers, an informal fraternity of livestock fieldmen, auctioneers, sale managers and related livestock business leaders recently met for their 55th annual banquet at the National Western Club. The 2020 inductees into the Hall of Fame were Hoover Case, Marshfield, Missouri; Alan Sears, Eaton, Colorado; and, posthumously, Jerry Gliko, Belt, Montana.
Case has dedicated most of his life to auctioneering purebred cattle and helping youth in agriculture. For the last 36 years Hoover has been heavily involved with Santa Gertrudis, Beefmaster-Brangus, Simbrah and other “Eared” breeds, auctioneering purebred sales from Texas to Florida.
Sears has dedicated his life to the livestock marketing industry with jobs in both production agriculture and media publication. His vast knowledge of all thing’s cattle makes him an invaluable resource for purebred and commercial cattlemen across the country. Sears currently works for The Western Ag Reporter as well as owning and operating
Sears Marketing Service. You can see Alan working the ring at numerous production, feeder calf or horse sales across America.
Gliko was a lifelong member of the livestock marketing fraternity. From his first job with the American Hereford Association to his ultimate position at the Western Livestock Journal, Gliko was one of the most well liked and vibrant personalities on sale day. Many breeders commented on his warm demeanor and professional attitude while serving those positions. His presence at the sale and in the industry is missed by many people.
