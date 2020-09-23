The Texas A&M AgriLife Livestock Guardian Dog Program will hold a virtual Livestock Guardian Dog webinar on Sept. 25. The event will run from 3 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. There is no cost, but preregistration is required here.
The webinar, Behavioral Management of Livestock Guarding Dogs: A brief overview of canine socialization and aggression, will take place on the Zoom meeting platform. Additional meeting information will be provided upon registration.
“While the behavior that livestock guarding dogs exhibit towards livestock is critical to their job performance, how these dogs interact with other species in their environment—especially other dogs and humans—is also important to the success and well-being of all involved,” said Bill Costanzo, Texas A&M AgriLife Research livestock guardian dog specialist, San Angelo.
The guest speaker is Monique Udell, Ph.D., associate professor of animal sciences, Oregon State University. Udell also directs the OSU Human-Animal Interactions Lab.
“Our guest speaker will give a brief overview of canine socialization and aggression, with a special focus on dog-to-dog and dog-to-human interactions,” Costanzo said. “Dr. Udell will cover information that includes best practices for socialization, scientifically informed definitions of what aggression is and what it is not, and how dominance hierarchies, competition and resource distribution may impact dog-to-dog interactions.”
Contact Costanzo at 325-653-4576 for addition information or questions.
