The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service livestock guardian dog, LGD, event will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Crockett County 4-H Barn, 1305 Avenue AA.
The cost is $25 per person, or $40 per couple, if registered by May 6. After that date, the cost is $35 and $50, respectively.
To register contact the AgriLife Extension office in Crockett County at 325-392-2721.
The event will have workshops on livestock guardian dog health care, nutrition, technology to aid management, a producer panel and a ranch tour.
Livestock guardian dog breeders and exhibitors will be on-site. Morning refreshments will be sponsored by Texas Farm Bureau, and lunch will be provided by sponsor Capital Farm Credit.
Livestock guardian dog topics, speakers
The Good, Bad and the Ugly of LGDs – Reid Redden, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension sheep and goat specialist and Texas A&M AgriLife Research and Extension Center director, San Angelo.
Technology to Aid in LGD Management – Bill Costanzo, AgriLife Research LGD research specialist, San Angelo.
Feeding Stations and the Feeding of LGDs – Costanzo.
Canine Health Care – Barbara Theis, DVM, Eldorado Animal Clinic, Eldorado.
For additional information, visit the LGD website or the LGD Facebook page.
