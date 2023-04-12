Some people only want to be a digital subscriber to get access online and others want to also receive the print edition.
If you are already a print subscriber and want online access, it is free, you simply have to create an online account and then attach your print subscription account number to the online account you create. Below you will see test that reads Print Subscribe Access. Click this to then Get Started attaching your account number and zip code to you online user account.
Click on the banner above if you would like to become a print subscriber with digital access.
If you simply want online access without print click get started below.
As an existing print subscriber it is easy to get FREE access to all our online content.
If you have already been getting our print edition mailed to you and you were never mailed a login and password you can create one yourself and attached the customer account and zip to get access. You simply use the account number and zip from the front cover of your print edition.
If you just signed up on our subscription site, it does take about a week for our systems to update your print subscription to our online services. Our circulation representatives will send you and email with your login information and your account number.
After your online account has been created and you have logged in, you can attach your print subscription account number and zip code to it to gain online access.
Once logged and on the Print Subscriber Access page you will be prompted to enter an account number and a zip code, or just your zip code. When entering the zip code, only enter the first 5 digits.
The account number and zip code are easily available on your most recent issue of the High Plains Journal in the address fields as is shown here. Sometimes the account number has extra zero's in front of it, just ignore those.
The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service’s Spring Livestock Guardian Dog Field Day will be held April 14 in Sonora.
A livestock guardian dog in a lush green pasture surrounded by his charges. The goats graze against a bright blue sky with fluffy clouds. Livestock Guardian Dogs can provide protection against predators for sheep and goat raisers. The Spring Livestock Guardian Dog Field Day will take place at the Texas A&M AgriLife Research Station in Sonora. (Texas A&M AgriLife photo)
The Livestock Guardian Dog, LGD, field day will be at the Texas A&M AgriLife Research Station in Sonora, 395 County Road 760. The program will start at 8 a.m. and conclude around 4 p.m. Morning refreshments and lunch will be provided.
Registration is $30 and $50, respectively. April 13 is the last day to register. Advance registration is required through the AgriLife Extension office in Sutton County at 325-387-3101.
A ranch tour of the research station and producer panel will be two of the event highlights. Vendors and LGD breeders will be onsite to speak with producers.
Predation prevention
“The biggest single loss in sheep and goat production is predation,” said Reid Redden, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension sheep and goat specialist and director of the Texas A&M AgriLife Research and Extension Center in San Angelo. “The problem is not going away and, in many areas, it’s increasing.”
Redden said the field day will be very helpful to all LGD owners, but especially for those with little or no dog-handling experience.
“This workshop is part of the center’s ongoing effort to help producers adopt the age-old practice of keeping specially bred and trained dogs with livestock as a deterrent to predation,” said Bill Costanzo, AgriLife Research LGD specialist, San Angelo.
Futures: at least a 10 minute delay. Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.