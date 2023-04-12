Guard Dogs

A pair of livestock guardian dogs stands ready to defend their flock as the sheep they protect seem oblivious to any possible threat. (Texas A&M AgriLife Communications photo by Steve Byrns.)

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service’s Spring Livestock Guardian Dog Field Day will be held April 14 in Sonora.

A livestock guardian dog in a lush green pasture surrounded by his charges. The goats graze against a bright blue sky with fluffy clouds. Livestock Guardian Dogs can provide protection against predators for sheep and goat raisers. The Spring Livestock Guardian Dog Field Day will take place at the Texas A&M AgriLife Research Station in Sonora. (Texas A&M AgriLife photo)

