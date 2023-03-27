Livestock groups support processing plants

National livestock groups have come together to support congressional efforts to expand opportunities for industry to invest in meat packing capacity.

The American Farm Bureau Federation, American Sheep Industry Association, Livestock Marketing Association, National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, National Pork Producers Council, and United States Cattlemen’s Association sent a letter to the chairs and ranking members of the Senate and House Agriculture Committees expressing the groups' support of legislation to allow livestock market owners and operators to own or invest in small or regional livestock packing facilities.

