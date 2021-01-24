The Northern International Livestock Exposition is in the process of searching for a new general manager. 2021 brings many changes to the NILE organization. The return of the 54th year of Stock Show & Rodeo in October, the NILE Foundation Rope & Stroke will be presented in early summer and we all look forward to the return of the PBR in May. The biggest change will take place as current General Manager Jennifer Boka turns over the reins to a new leader in the fall.
Boka joined the NILE in August of 2013 and will continue leading the team until November of this year.
As the NILE Board searches for the ideal candidate to lead the NILE into the future, the next 11 months will be business as usual. The application period for the general manager position will be open until February 1st followed by the interview process and subsequent selection. The collective goal of the NILE leadership is to provide a seamless transition for the organization as a whole through the summer and fall, as the two leaders work together.
If interested in applying for the general manager position, go to www.thenile.org/about/jobs/ for more information. The responsibilities of this position will be to oversee the general business and management activities of the NILE organization including the events of NILE Stock Show and Rodeo, Professional Bull Riders event, Montana Agri-Trade Exposition, and various other NILE events.
Application should include Resume, References, and a typed summary of experience relating to the job requirements.
