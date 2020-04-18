The Northern International Livestock Exposition is searching for college students who are willing and able.
A new addition in 2020, is changing the media internship from a 10-day option to a semester-long opportunity. This will allow the chosen student the opportunity to get an in-depth knowledge of the inner workings of the media side of the NILE Stock Show and Rodeo and receive full college credit for their efforts.
Want more information on how to apply? Go to www.thenile.org for all the answers. All applications must be in the NILE Office by July 31 and interns will be announced shortly thereafter.
Questions? Contact the NILE Office at 406-256-2495 or email shelby@thenile.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.