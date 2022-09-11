OYE 2022. Oklahoma youth compete showing livestock for a chance at awards, scholoarships, and cash.

A 4-H member takes a break with her prized show heifer at a state livestock show. (Photo by Todd Johnson, OSU Agricultural Communications Services.)

 Todd Johnson

From county jackpots to statewide shows, Oklahoma’s youth livestock arena is competitive and fun, but animal health is a priority.

Not all 4-H and FFA exhibitors can bring home a grand champion ribbon, but they’re still winners when sound biosecurity measures protect livestock from viruses and infectious disease. The public’s awareness of illness and proper hygiene has grown during the past two years, and animal health is no different. Every time an animal encounters another animal, there is potential for transmission.

