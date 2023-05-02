LeValley Ranch has been selected as the recipient of the 2023 Colorado Leopold Conservation Award

The LeValleys raise beef cattle in Delta and Montrose counties. The conservation practices they have implemented are improving wildlife habitat, water quality, and soil health. (Courtesy photo.)

