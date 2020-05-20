The Let’s Grow-sponsored webinar series returns on June 16 at 8 p.m. EDT with a session titled “Lamb Markets and Managing in These Uncertain Times.”
Presenters for the webinar will include James Robb and Katelyn McCullock of the Livestock Marketing Information Center. Jay Parsons from the University of Nebraska will serve as host.
This webinar will provide an overview of the current American lamb market situation, including the drivers of turbulence so far this year. A brief lamb price outlook discussion will follow to provide a look at future expectations. Key factors to monitor will be highlighted along with some management considerations. To wrap-up, there will be a live, moderated question-and-answer session with the presenters.
The webinar is made possible with funding support from the Let’s Grow Committee of the American Sheep Industry Association. Visit https://bit.ly/2ZltAGs.
