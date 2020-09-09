Congressman Fred Keller from Pennsylvania introduced the Giving Increased Variety to Ensure Milk Into the Lives of Kids (GIVE MILK) Act late last month. The legislation aims to increase milk consumption in the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children by giving participants over the age of 2 the option of having 2% reduced fat milk and whole milk as part of their diet. If passed, the bill would reverse an Obama administration rule limiting WIC participants to 1% reduced fat or non-fat milk.
The WIC program provides federal grants to states for supplemental foods, nutritional education and other support for low-income pregnant or postpartum women, as well as caregivers of children under 5. The goal is to put good nutrition in the hands of children. Whole milk plays a key role in this as it provides a nutritionally dense, affordable and accessible complete source of protein. Science shows consumption of full-fat dairy products promotes a healthy weight in both children and adults and fends off chronic diseases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.