Lean beef can be a part of heart-healthy, diabetic-friendly diets
A checkoff-funded study recently was published in the Journal of Nutrition demonstrating that individuals have flexibility to include up to 6 oz. of lean, unprocessed beef in their daily healthy diet as a replacement for carbohydrates (primarily those from refined starches). This extra beef consumption does not adversely affect heart disease or diabetes risk factors in men and women at risk for type 2 diabetes. The study adds to the growing body of scientific evidence demonstrating that lean beef can be part of heart-healthy and diabetic-friendly diets.
Kansas Beef Council nutrition programming is committed to working with health professionals and nutrition educators throughout the year to provide research like this on the nutritional qualities of beef. For more information on the study, click here.
