“Focus on you. Focus on success. Focus on profit.” That’s what cattlemen attending the American Simmental Association’s upcoming Fall Focus event can expect. The 2019 annual gathering takes place August 23 to 27 in Manhattan, Kansas.
Fall Focus is a must-see, with ranch tours, an interactive symposium featuring expert speakers, and leading influencers discussing genetic selection, marketability and future sustainability.
“It’s a great event for commercial cattlemen and cattlewomen in Iowa, Missouri, Nebraska, Kansas, or surrounding areas who are interested in seeing a microcosm of the beef business in one place, on one day, and engaging with not only serious, savvy seedstock producers, but aggressive, profit-focused commercial people at the same time,” says Chip Kemp, American Simmental Association director of commercial and industry operations.
Kemp says research coming out of Kansas State University should draw producers to attend. “We’re going to capitalize on the skill set of the K-State team,” he says. “Bob Weaber, Megan Rolf, Ken Odde and many others will be involved and will talk to us about some of the new and exciting things they’ve been working on to directly benefit many of us in the cattle business for an awfully long time.”
Designed to drive dialogue, the conference will feature the sharing of ideas and success stories.
“We’ll have some marketing conversations there, relative to how we make a valuable feeder calf and how we market that calf to capture value going forward,” Kemp says.
Most importantly, Kemp adds, “There will be takeaways for everyone - no matter where one fits in the industry.”
“For some people, it may be as simple as you find that contact for that next herd bull you’ve been looking for,” he says. “Perhaps you’ve been waiting to shake the hand of that seedstock person you’ve been wanting to meet for an awfully long time. You can trap them in a corner. You can talk about some of the genetics that you want to discuss.”
At the end of the day, it’s about adding to the commercial and seedstock producer’s bottom line. If that interests you, ASA wants you at the Fall Focus meeting.
Cattle producers wanting to attend should visit www.fallfocus.org to register or to learn more.
Seedstock members or commercial producers wanting to learn more can visit simmental.org or contact the Association at 406-587-4531.
Founded in 1968, the American Simmental Association is headquartered in Bozeman, Montana. ASA is committed to leveraging technology, education, and collaboration to accelerate genetic profitability for the beef industry. In keeping with its commitment, ASA, along with its partners, formed International Genetic Solutions—the world’s largest genetic evaluation of beef cattle. Learn more at www.simmental.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.