Some people only want to be a digital subscriber to get access online and others want to also receive the print edition.
If you are already a print subscriber and want online access, it is free, you simply have to create an online account and then attach your print subscription account number to the online account you create. Below you will see test that reads Print Subscribe Access. Click this to then Get Started attaching your account number and zip code to you online user account.
Click on the banner above if you would like to become a print subscriber with digital access.
If you simply want online access without print click get started below.
As an existing print subscriber it is easy to get FREE access to all our online content.
If you have already been getting our print edition mailed to you and you were never mailed a login and password you can create one yourself and attached the customer account and zip to get access. You simply use the account number and zip from the front cover of your print edition.
If you just signed up on our subscription site, it does take about a week for our systems to update your print subscription to our online services. Our circulation representatives will send you and email with your login information and your account number.
After your online account has been created and you have logged in, you can attach your print subscription account number and zip code to it to gain online access.
Once logged and on the Print Subscriber Access page you will be prompted to enter an account number and a zip code, or just your zip code. When entering the zip code, only enter the first 5 digits.
The account number and zip code are easily available on your most recent issue of the High Plains Journal in the address fields as is shown here. Sometimes the account number has extra zero's in front of it, just ignore those.
Lamar Community College is thrilled to announce the successful completion of the annual Rodeo Bible Camp, held in partnership with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. This year's camp saw an impressive attendance of 27 passionate young students, ranging in ages from 12 to 18 years old.
The Rodeo Bible Camp provides a unique opportunity for students to enhance their rodeo skills while deepening their faith. Participants resided in LCC's dormitories and had the privilege of keeping their horses at the college’s equine complex throughout the duration of the camp. The collaboration between LCC and FCA ensured a comprehensive program that combined rodeo training with spiritual growth.
One notable aspect of the Rodeo Bible Camp is the overwhelming dedication of the staff and instructors, who volunteered their time and expertise. These individuals selflessly invested in the development of the students, fostering an environment of support and mentorship.
The camp featured an impressive lineup of industry professionals who shared their insights and experiences with the young participants, delving into both matters of faith and the intricacies of their professions. Speakers included Miles Baker and TJ Watts for team roping, Sydni Blanchard for barrel racing, and Channing Hawks for ranch horse disciplines.
Adding to the exceptional support network, two recent LCC graduates and three current LCC students took on crucial roles as devotional leaders and camp counselors. Among these talented individuals were two members of the LCC Ranch Horse Team, enriching the camp with their first-hand knowledge and understanding of the college's rodeo program.
Under the theme "Greater," inspired by the biblical verse John 3:30—"He must become greater, I must become less"—the Rodeo Bible Camp instilled important values of humility and selflessness in the students. Through a combination of equestrian training, faith-centered discussions, and engaging activities, the young participants were encouraged to develop their skills while embracing a growth mindset.
Futures: at least a 10 minute delay. Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.