2RBC23.jpeg

(Photo courtesy of Lamar Community College.)

Lamar Community College is thrilled to announce the successful completion of the annual Rodeo Bible Camp, held in partnership with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. This year's camp saw an impressive attendance of 27 passionate young students, ranging in ages from 12 to 18 years old.

The Rodeo Bible Camp provides a unique opportunity for students to enhance their rodeo skills while deepening their faith. Participants resided in LCC's dormitories and had the privilege of keeping their horses at the college’s equine complex throughout the duration of the camp. The collaboration between LCC and FCA ensured a comprehensive program that combined rodeo training with spiritual growth.

