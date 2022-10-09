1010CentralSouthernRegionalRoundup1Pix.jpg

CAB President John Stika, Becky and Dan Larson, CAB Executive Vice President of Production Bruce Cobb. (Photo provided by CAB.)

An unanswered prayer led Dan Larson back to the ranch. He and wife, Becky, stepped away from their dream life of horse training for a new calling—to build the best Angus herd they could.

Economics and a newfound passion brought on years of studying genetics and the Angus Journal to where Larson Angus Ranch, Sharon Springs, Kansas, now manages 800 cows. Since 2007, that’s been with the help of their son, Brady, along with his wife, Kyla, bringing up the fifth generation on the land.

