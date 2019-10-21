Needing a refresher on beef nutrition and management? The University of Wyoming Extension is hosting a workshop 1-4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at the Laramie Research and Extension Center (LREC).
“The workshop is a great way to brush up on information related to beef nutrition and management in Wyoming,” said extension educator Brian Sebade.
The sessions are in Building 2 at the LREC facility center approximately 4 miles southwest of Laramie on Hwy. 230. The schedule is:
- 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Overview of plant communities and species of the Laramie Valley.
- 1:30 p.m. to 2:20 p.m. Cattle nutrition demands, stresses through the calendar year and the importance of a mineral plan.
- 2:20 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Break.
- 2:30 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. Calculators and tools for price-conscious feed purchase decisions.
- 3:15 p.m. to 4 p.m. Putting the pieces together: matching feed sources to animals, developing rations and monitoring body condition.
“The workshop will be a review for some and a great learning opportunity for others who have less experience with cattle nutrition and management,” said Sebade.
The workshop is free but contact Sebade to RSVP at bsebade@uwyo.edu or 307-721-2571.
