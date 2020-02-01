The Wildcat Extension District is holding a lambing and kidding workshop on Feb. 10 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the KSU Southeast Research and Extension Center at 25092 Ness Rd. Parsons, Kansas. There is a $5 registration fee for the workshop and dinner will be provided. Topics covered during the workshop will include forage testing, assisting does and ewes during labor, and caring for newborn lambs and kids. Register for the workshop by calling 620-331-2690 or register online at http://bit.ly/30mbdj2.
For more information, contact Adaven Scronce, Diversified Agriculture and Natural Resource Agent, at adaven@ksu.edu or 620-331-2690.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.