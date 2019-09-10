The inaugural American Lamb Summit challenged the industry to identify meaningful strategies that can improve the American Lamb industry’s competitiveness and ability to recapture market share from imported lamb. The Summit was also designed to inspire collaboration, networking and information sharing across all segments and geographic regions of the American Lamb industry.
The Summit, sponsored by the American Lamb Board and Premier 1 Supplies, recently brought together 200 sheep producers, feeders and packers from all over the country to Colorado State University in Ft. Collins, Colorado. Key outcomes and presentations from the topics addressed during the Lamb Summit will be featured in upcoming eblasts.
The education conference included in-depth discussions covering everything from how we address consumer needs and expectations to applying easily adopted production practices that can improve the quality and consistency of our products, to how our industry can use technology, innovation, business management tools and relationships to increase our efficiencies and profitability.
ALB was thrilled with the participation and interactions at the first Lamb Summit. According to ALB Chairman Dale Thorne, “If we work together to implement progressive production changes throughout our supply chain, we can regain market share from the importers and supply our country with more great tasting American Lamb.” ALB hopes that attendees are walking away from the Summit with multiple ideas to do just that.
