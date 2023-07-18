Some people only want to be a digital subscriber to get access online and others want to also receive the print edition.
If you are already a print subscriber and want online access, it is free, you simply have to create an online account and then attach your print subscription account number to the online account you create. Below you will see test that reads Print Subscribe Access. Click this to then Get Started attaching your account number and zip code to you online user account.
Click on the banner above if you would like to become a print subscriber with digital access.
If you simply want online access without print click get started below.
As an existing print subscriber it is easy to get FREE access to all our online content.
If you have already been getting our print edition mailed to you and you were never mailed a login and password you can create one yourself and attached the customer account and zip to get access. You simply use the account number and zip from the front cover of your print edition.
If you just signed up on our subscription site, it does take about a week for our systems to update your print subscription to our online services. Our circulation representatives will send you and email with your login information and your account number.
After your online account has been created and you have logged in, you can attach your print subscription account number and zip code to it to gain online access.
Once logged and on the Print Subscriber Access page you will be prompted to enter an account number and a zip code, or just your zip code. When entering the zip code, only enter the first 5 digits.
The account number and zip code are easily available on your most recent issue of the High Plains Journal in the address fields as is shown here. Sometimes the account number has extra zero's in front of it, just ignore those.
The American Lamb Board is seeking the help of United States lamb producers and feeders on their environmental stewardship and other sustainability practices to better inform consumers and direct checkoff programs. The survey is open now until Aug. 14 at bit.ly/USLambSurvey.
“It’s so important to have solid data that actually represents what our diverse American Lamb industry does, the progress we’ve made, and helps us continually improve productivity, animal care and sustainability,” said Peter Camino, ALB chair from Buffalo, Wyoming. “The U.S. lamb industry is often misrepresented, so we need solid, new data to correctly tell our story.”
“The 2023 American Lamb Sustainability Survey will help us communicate with retailers, chefs and consumers. We know people most likely to buy American Lamb care about these issues,” he said.
In addition, ALB will use the information to guide its industry education and research efforts so that checkoff funds are invested where they will make the most difference. Findings will be compared to those from a similar survey conducted in 2011.
The survey, which takes about 30 minutes to complete, will help identify areas of improvement and opportunities for further growth to help strengthen the U.S. Lamb industry. Upon completion, all producers and feeders who complete the survey will receive an American Lamb cap and be entered to win a paid trip to the 2024 American Sheep Industry Convention.
Strict privacy standards are in place. Responses will not be identified with specific individuals. Please note that there are a few required questions at the beginning of the survey which require specific data so responses can be properly categorized. It may be helpful to have this data on hand before you begin the survey. These questions are listed below, but as the survey is customized based on your production system, only some of these questions are applicable:
• Number of acres your flock grazes on in a typical year;
• Percentage of forage land you lease rather than own;
• Average age of ewes that lambed in 2022;
• Number of ewes culled in 2022;
• Number of replacement ewe lambs retained in 2022;
• Number of ewes in your 2022 flock;
• Number of lambs docked or marked in your 2022 flock;
