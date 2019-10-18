U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced details of additional actions the U.S. Department of Agriculture would take to support American agricultural producers while continued efforts on free, fair and reciprocal trade deals take place.
As part of those actions, USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service announces the food purchase of up to $17 million of American lamb under the authority of Section 5 of the Commodity Credit Corporation Charter Act for distribution to various food nutrition assistance programs.
Products to be procured include but are not limited to boneless lamb leg roasts and boneless lamb shoulder roasts. AMS is seeking industry comment on purchase, and comments should be sent to Steve Whisenant at steve.whisenant@usda.gov by the end of business today.
The Chief Economist’s office determined the amount to be spent on American lamb. The $17 million allotted is a larger amount than USDA has spent in previous lamb buys. The American Sheep Industry Association has shared the solicitation with domestic lamb processors and is available to assist, if needed, with the process.
