The Livestock and Meat Industry Council, Inc. named Pat Koons of Burdick, Kansas, as the 2022 Stockman of the Year during ceremonies March 3 at Kansas State University’s Stanley Stout Center.
Koons graduated from K-State with a bachelor’s degree in animal sciences and industry and went on to serve two years in the U.S. Army. After returning, he was the purebred herd manager at the Dewey Ranch south of Manhattan.
In 1971, Koons went to work for CattleFax as a market analyst and developing grass roots producer support for a fledgling entity.
Koons accepted the general manager role at Kearny County Feeders, Inc. near Lakin in 1972. For the next 34 years, he developed natural, NHTC, source and age programs, bred heifer program and auction, and was responsible for pricing options, feed yard operations and customer relations.
When Koons was not busy managing Kearny County Feeders, he was serving on the Board of Directors for the Kansas Livestock Association and Beef Empire Days, and was chairman of the Feeder Council. He also served on the National Livestock and Beef board and the Kansas State Fair Board Foundation.
In support of K-State, Koons is a member of the LMIC’s Royal Board and past president. He helped lead the effort to raise funds for the construction of the Stanley Stout Center, and was part of the team that oversaw building the facility.
With his many years of experience in the beef industry, he decided in 2008 to move back to the Flint Hills and run his own cow-calf and stocker operation, while continuing to share his experiences of the cattle industry as a cattle feeding consultant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.