KLF scholarships are made possible by several allied industry partners; buyers and sellers at the KLF Club Calf Sale; those establishing scholarships in honor of a family member; and donors and bidders in the Kansas CattleWomen Silent Auction held during the KLA Convention.
The deadline to apply for Kansas Livestock Foundation scholarships is April 20. Students pursuing a degree in agriculture or a related field, including veterinary medicine, should visit https://www.kla.org/programs/klf-scholarships for details. One application applies to all scholarships, and only digital applications are accepted.
