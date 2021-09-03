Entries for the 2021 Kansas Livestock Foundation Club Calf Sale must be electronically submitted or postmarked and sent to the KLA office by Sept. 13. Entry fees are $50 per animal. The sale is scheduled for 7 p.m. Oct. 2 during the Kansas Junior Livestock Show in Hutchinson.
Purebred and crossbred steer and heifer entries will be accepted. Entry forms, both printable and electronic, can be accessed here. For questions or more information about the sale, contact Stephen Russell by phone at 785-273-5115 or email stephen@kla.org.
Commission proceeds from the event are used to help fund KLF scholarships. For the 2021-22 school year, KLF awarded three Youth in Agriculture scholarships totaling $3,000 from funds raised through the club calf sale.
