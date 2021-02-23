The Kansas Livestock Foundation now is accepting applications for 2021-2022 scholarships. Applicants must be graduates of a Kansas high school and enrolled at a Kansas community or senior college for the fall 2021 semester. The Merck Cartridges for Cash program offers $1,500 scholarships to Kansas State University veterinary medicine students and $1,000 awards to undergraduates studying animal science and planning to be actively engaged in livestock production. The county that turns in the most cartridges by Feb. 28 will receive a Cartridges for Cash scholarship for at least one student from that county, providing there is a qualified applicant.
Hampel Oil/Mobil Delvac will offer $1,000 scholarships to juniors and seniors at K-State and Fort Hays State University. GoBob Pipe & Steel will sponsor a $1,000 award for a sophomore or above student attending a Kansas junior or senior college. The new Central Life Sciences $1,000 Altosid IGR scholarships will go to junior, senior, graduate or veterinary students at K-State or FHSU.
Proceeds from past Kansas CattleWomen silent auctions and the 2020 KLF Club Calf Sale will fund $1,000 KCW and Youth in Ag scholarships.
Stipends in the amount of $1,500 will be given in memory of Douglas A. Laue, a past chairman of the KLA Cattle Feeders Council. These will be awarded to junior or senior students at K-State or FHSU. Glenn & Clyde Lindstrom scholarships in the amount of $1,000 also are being offered, with preference given to students in USD 400. Scott Johnson and family will provide a $1,000 scholarship to students attending K-State and pursuing a degree in animal sciences and industry, agricultural communications and journalism, agribusiness or agricultural economics.
Also new this year is the Farmers Feed $500 scholarship. This award will go to a student attending a Kansas junior or senior college, with preference given to students majoring in animal sciences and industry or agricultural communications and journalism.
One application applies to all scholarships and can be accessed here or by contacting Shelbi Wiggs at shelbi@kla.org. All materials must be digitally submitted by April 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.