The Kansas Livestock Association submitted comments recently in response to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s notice of proposed rulemaking regarding the use of speed-limiting devices in commercial motor vehicles of a certain weight.
The association made clear its opposition to the unreasonable and burdensome proposition that those operating commercial motor vehicles in interstate commerce with a gross vehicle weight rating or gross vehicle weight of 26,001 pounds or more and equipped with an electric control unit capable of governing the maximum speed be required to limit the vehicle to a speed determined by the final rule. Additionally, the comments stated the Federal Motor Carriers Safety Administration should not expand the proposed rulemaking to include vehicles in classes 3 through 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.