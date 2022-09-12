Last week, during a press conference and roundtable discussion in Kansas City, Missouri, stakeholders in the Kansas and Missouri agriculture and business industries, including Kansas Livestock Association, urged swift action to fix labor shortages. The event was coordinated to call attention to the need for new agricultural workforce solutions as negotiations surrounding this topic continue in the U.S. Senate.
KLA Chief Executive Officer Matt Teagarden told those in attendance the lack of labor has limited growth opportunities for association members, particularly those in the dairy industry. Having sought agricultural workforce reform for more than a decade, KLA supports immigration policy that provides for an efficient and effective guest worker program that addresses the labor needs of animal agriculture, while also ensuring individuals are legally entering the country.
