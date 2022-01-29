Beef industry stakeholders from across Kansas participated in this week’s Kansas Livestock Association Leadership Conference in Topeka. The two-day event exposed members to various aspects of KLA, the legislative process and industry advocacy.
While at the Capitol, the group attended a Senate Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee meeting and heard from KLA lobbyists on how they protect member interests during the legislative process. Conference attendees also had a chance to meet with their respective legislators.
As part of the conference, members took part in an interactive advocacy training session led by KLA staff and WIBW-Topeka farm broadcaster Greg Akagi. Participants were given an overview of the importance of being an industry advocate and the various media outlets available to help them reach consumers who want to know more about how and where their food is produced. Jamie Lindamood, a rancher from Eureka, shared with the group how she has implemented advocacy in her daily routine through social media. Lindamood also works with other ranching families in the area and the Greenwood County CattleWomen to host consumers from Wichita for ranch tours to help them better understand agriculture.
In addition, the Kansas Beef Council provided information on how checkoff dollars are used to promote beef, support important industry research and educate consumers about the benefits of including beef in a healthy diet. A more detailed account of the conference will appear in the March Kansas Stockman.
