Kansas Livestock Association members are encouraged to attend the convention, Dec. 4 to 6 in Wichita, to provide input on issues affecting their businesses. Members will have an opportunity to discuss and vote on association policy as it works its way through standing committee and council meetings.
The KLA Stockgrowers Council agenda includes a report on upcoming state legislation regarding the labeling of meat alternatives. Scott Jones with Frontier Farm Credit will discuss livestock risk protection and range forage insurance. There also will be a presentation on conservation easements from Ranchland Trust of Kansas Board Chairman Cade Rensink.
During the Cattle Feeders Council meeting, Kansas State University agricultural economist Ted Schroeder will discuss mandatory price reporting. CattleFax staff will share thoughts on the beef industry's position in the protein market, as well as issues cattle feeders should be watching. In addition, K-State veterinarian Dan Thomson will provide his thoughts on the future of beef production.
Dairy Council members will hear a report from Rabo AgriFinance dairy analyst Ben Laine on the state of the dairy economy. Merck Animal Health's Stephanie Meyers will discuss the company's Dairy Care 365 program. Emily Voris with the Kansas Department of Agriculture will highlight the state's secure milk supply plan.
Members of the KLA Animal Health & ID Committee will get an update on disease control in the state from Kansas Animal Health Commissioner Justin Smith. CattleTrace Program Manager Cassie Kniebel will discuss the status of the animal disease traceability program.
The Natural Resources Committee agenda will include a report from the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism on a proposed land purchase in south central Kansas. Kansas Department of Health and Environment officials will highlight the challenges and successes from the past year regarding confined animal feeding facilities.
The KLA Tax Committee will hear a report from K-State agricultural economist Allen Featherstone on use-value appraisal. Lucky DeFries with Coffman, DeFries & Nothern will provide an update and outlook on legislative tax changes.
Resolutions advancing through committees and councils will require final approval from the general KLA membership at the end of the convention. Policy emerging from this process will guide KLA officers and staff throughout 2020.
A convention schedule, hotel information and a registration form can be found here
.
