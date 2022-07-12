Dates have been set for two of the Kansas Livestock Association/Kansas State University Ranch Management Field Days in the 2022 series. Newland Farms will host the first event Aug. 16 in southeast Kansas near Thayer. The Aug. 25 field day will be held at Burgess Land & Cattle of Westmoreland.
Both operations consist of an Angus-based cowherd, a backgrounding business and farming enterprise. The date and location for the third field day will be announced soon.
Each event will begin at 3 p.m. and include presentations on the history of the host operation and management practices used today, as well as educational sessions and a complimentary beef dinner. The Farm Credit Associations of Kansas and Huvepharma are sponsoring all three events.
