Dates have been set for the 2021 Kansas Livestock Association/Kansas State University Ranch Management Field Days. Deseret Ranches, which consists of a cow-calf herd and stocker business, will host the first event Aug. 17 in southwest Kansas near Satanta. The Aug. 19 field day will be held on Roth Farm and Ranch, a cow-calf operation located near Sterling. Gun Barrel Ranch near Eskridge will be the site of the Aug. 24 event. The cow-calf and stocker operation is owned by the Hoagland family.
Each field day will begin at 3 p.m. and will include presentations on the history of the host operation and management practices used today, as well as educational sessions and a complimentary beef dinner. Farm Credit Associations of Kansas is the sponsor of all three events. Visit https://www.kla.org for more information.
