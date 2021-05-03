Gov. Laura Kelly recognized the contributions ranchers and feeders make to the state’s economy last week by declaring May as Beef Month in Kansas. The official proclamation signing took place April 30 at the Capitol in Topeka.
Kansas Livestock Association and the Kansas Beef Council will be making Kansas residents aware of the hard work producers put in each day to provide high-quality beef to consumers within the state and around the world. Members of KLA will be taking over the association’s Facebook page on various days throughout the month to give a glimpse into life on a ranch, in a feedyard and at an auction market. KLA and KBC staff also will be distributing information about the positive impacts the Kansas beef industry has on the environment, local communities and the state’s economy.
Some of the facts that will be highlighted include how the state ranks nationally in various cattle and beef production categories, how cattle upcycle plant forage into human-edible protein and how beef fits into a healthy diet. Members are encouraged to share these messages to help reach as many people as possible.
