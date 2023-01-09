New volunteer leaders recently took the reins of the Kansas Livestock Association Cattle Feeders Council, Stockgrowers Council and Dairy Council.
Leading the KLA CFC executive committee are Chairman Keith Bryant with Cobalt Cattle of Garden City and Vice Chairman Shane Tiffany with Tiffany Cattle Company of Herington. Rounding out the committee are Daniel Berg with Gray County Feed Yard of Cimarron, Tod Kalous with Pratt Feeders and Perry Nowak with Fairleigh Feed Yard of Scott City. Jason Timmerman with
NA Timmerman in Colby also is serving on the CFC executive committee as past chairman.
Gene Barrett of Grantville will serve as chair of the KLA Stockgrowers Council for the coming year, with Daniel Mushrush from Strong City holding the position of vice chair. Others on the 11-member committee include Jenny Giles Betschart from Ashland, Ed Durst of Morrowville, Jeff Johnson from Moran, Brady Larson of Leoti, Kenton Mangan from Tribune, Rossie Stephens of Grinnell, Clint Sturdy from Lyndon and Dustin Wootten of McLouth. Kevin Schultz from Haviland is the immediate past Stockgrowers Council chairman and will remain on the executive committee this year as well.
The KLA Dairy Council chair is Andy Smaltz with Rocking Heifer LLC of Ulysses. Vice chair of the council is Ole Johnson with J7 Dairy LLC in Tribune.
