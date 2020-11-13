The coronavirus pandemic has altered countless events in 2020 and this year’s Kansas Livestock Association Convention is no exception. In an effort to abide by spacing requirements and health regulations, KLA leadership and staff made the decision to condense the meeting to one day, Dec. 3, at the Wichita Hyatt and Century II Convention Center. Although the schedule will be abbreviated, there still will be time to hear from industry leaders, discuss important issues and set policy for the coming year.
KLA members will review existing policy and consider new resolutions during committee and council meetings at the convention. Among policy issues expected to be discussed are tax structure differences, the Beef Industry Long Range Plan, conservation easement funding and trade agreements. Final policy consideration will come during the business meeting at the end of the convention.
Schedule and registration information is available on www.kla.org or in the November/December Kansas Stockman. All livestock producers are welcome to attend. At this time, Sedgwick County has adopted a county facemask mandate. As a result, KLA and the Hyatt Regency require facemasks to attend the convention. Masks and hand sanitizer will be available to all attendees.
KLA works to advance members’ common business interests on legislative, regulatory and industry issues affecting producers at both the state and federal levels. The association’s work is funded through voluntary dues dollars paid by its members.
