The Dec. 1 live benefit auction at the Kansas Livestock Association Convention in Wichita will sell livestock equipment, bull sale credits, premium whiskey and framed prints. Proceeds from these items will help support programs and initiatives for the KLA Political Action Committee, Ranchland Trust of Kansas and the Kansas Livestock Foundation.
Three bottles of Horse Soldier Bourbon—Premium, Signature and Reserve—will be sold as one lot to benefit KLA PAC. Each bottle will be signed by former Green Beret Commander Mark Nutsch, who will be the featured speaker that evening. Nutsch is one of the founding partners of Horse Soldier Bourbon. Additionally, a box of natural upper choice/prime strip loins from Tyson cattle buyers in Kansas will be sold to support KLA PAC.
Seedstock producers donating bull sale credits to benefit KLA PAC 500 are Gardiner Angus Ranch, Fink Beef Genetics, Bar S Ranch, Benoit Angus, Dalebanks Angus, Downey Ranch, Harms Plainview Ranch, Judd Ranch, Kniebel Cattle Company, Lyons Ranch, Mushrush Red Angus, Sandhill Farms, Hanel’s Black Simmentals, Jensen Brothers, Jones Stewart/Mid Continent Farms and Sunflower Genetics. Moser Ranch will be donating a six-shooter .357 Mag Cimarron Pistolero Revolver with a 4.75” barrel and walnut grip engraved with the KLA PAC logo.
Four items will be featured in the RTK portion of the live auction. Ducks Unlimited has donated a Sandhill Crane migration viewing trip. Other items to be auctioned off are a $300 gift certificate from Zeitlow Distributing and two 18” x 24” framed prints donated by Jim and Kathy Richardson. Jim is a photographer for National Geographic Magazine.
Three lots will be sold to help fund KLF programs. An autographed bottle of Horse Soldier Commander’s Select, a limited annual release 13-year-old Kentucky Straight Bourbon, will be one of the items up for bid. Proceeds from this lot will be split between KLF and the E3 Ranch Foundation, which was started by KLA members Jennifer and Adam LaRoche of Fort Scott to provide American veterans and active military outdoor experiences around the E3 Ranch. In addition, HydraBed has donated an Across Bed Toolbox, with GoBob Pipe & Steel providing a Hay Maximizer bale feeder.
A silent auction will be held to support NCBA-PAC, the Kansas CattleWomen and RTK. Three autographed bottles of Horse Soldier Bourbon will be sold as one lot in the silent auction to benefit NCBA-PAC. KCW silent auction items will include custom-made jewelry, a Colleen Sternberger photograph, metal art, home décor and Christmas items. The silent auction will be open all day Dec. 2.
For more information on the KLA Convention, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.