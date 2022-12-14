The Kansas Livestock Association honored 32 members at the recent KLA Convention for decades of loyalty to the association. This brings the total number of members who have been committed to KLA for 50 years or longer to 146.
Twenty-nine were recognized for 50 years of continuous membership. Those joining KLA in 1972 were Bauer Inc./KFRM 550 AM, Clay Center; Taylor Bemis, Hays; Dan Bird, Manhattan; Black Diamond Angus Ranch, Spearville; BP3 Enterprises LLC, Clifton; Jerry Cox, Sabetha; Arlen Dettmer, Alta Vista; Farmers State Bank, Oakley; First Bank Kansas, Ellsworth; Lamar Fullmer, Dighton; John Gaither, Columbus; Norman R. (Roger) Giles, Bucklin; Goyen Farms, Pratt; O. James (Jim) Hess, Alma; Terry Hobbs, Penokee; Harlan House, Goodland; Ingalls Feed Yard, Ingalls; Larry Johnston, Garden City; the Livestock Marketing Association, Shawnee Mission; Lohrey Cattle Company, Bison; Manhattan Commission Co., Manhattan; Tom Moxley, Council Grove; Nancy Mundhenke, Wichita; Neosho Valley Feeders, Parsons; O’Brien Ranch Enterprises, Hepler; Bill Oswalt, Little River; Jerry Thomas, Council Grove; and Wells Ranch, Gridley. This is the largest group of 50-year members to be honored in one year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.