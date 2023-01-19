The 2023 Kansas Livestock Association Young Stockmen’s Academy class will again be made up of 20 young producers from across the state. Merck Animal Health remains the exclusive sponsor of the program.
Each year, YSA consists of four seminars that expose members to the importance of KLA’s voice in the legislative process, producers’ responsibility as agricultural advocates, the need for progressive livestock operations and how other industry segments, including animal health suppliers and agribusinesses, fit into the food supply chain. The class also will participate in KLA’s policy-making process. Their first meeting will be Feb. 14 to 15 in Topeka.
