Kansas Livestock Association and nine other agricultural, conservation and finance organizations are urging Kansas Department of Agriculture Division of Water Resources Chief Engineer David Barfield to suspend his planned administration of water rights in the Rattlesnake Creek Basin. In a letter to Barfield, the groups cautioned his plan may violate the prior appropriations law by rationing water among all water rights junior to Quivira National Wildlife Refuge Water Right File No. 7,571, rather than first assessing a reduction on the most junior rights. It also warned Barfield such a move would "most certainly draw a legal challenge" and "only delay any real conservation in the basin."
 
As an alternative, the organizations urged Barfield to support a stream augmentation plan followed by a water right retirement program and efficiency measures to address the contemporary impairment issue. Then, locally-based conservation efforts can be developed to address the longer-term water sustainability issues in the basin, like a Local Enhanced Management Area or a regionally developed Water Conservation Area.
 
The letter was sent after Barfield made public his intentions to begin administration of water rights in the Rattlesnake Creek Basin as a result of the impairment of the Quivira water right. Barfield plans to develop water right administrative orders by Sept. 1, 2019, with reductions in water use effective Jan. 1, 2020. He also indicated he would reject a Groundwater Management District 5 LEMA.
 
DWR specified water use reductions will occur across all water rights junior to the Quivira water right. Reductions will vary among users based on the seniority of the water rights subject to administration, with junior rights reduced more than senior rights, and will average about 15% of long-term use. Water use reductions also will vary depending on the zone where the water right is located, with water rights in an area designated as Zone D, closest to the stream, receiving a larger reduction amounting to nearly 25% of historic use. In addition, Barfield has threatened larger water use reductions if certain conditions are not met.
     
To view the letter, click here.

