The Show-Me-Select Bred Heifer Sale at Kingsville Livestock Auction saw a large turnout and active bidding on most lots, according to University of Missouri Extension livestock specialist David Hoffman.
The 151 heifers averaged $1,713. The AI-bred heifers averaged $1,752, fetching more than $110 more per head than 52 bull-bred heifers at $1,638.
With artificial insemination, breeders have access to top genetics in the breed. The SMS protocols set minimum expected progeny differences for sires used.
Sixty percent of sales came from first-time buyers in the first fall-calving sale held at the West Central Missouri Show-Me-Select Bred Heifer Sale, said Hoffman.
Double J Farms of Holden sold the two top-selling lots of bred heifers. Top sellers were a set of four Gelbvieh-Red Angus crossbred heifers. They brought $1,960 per head. The second highest was a group of three black Gelbvieh-Angus crossbred heifers for $1,950. Mershon Cattle of Buckner was the top consignor for the sale. Mershon sold 49 head for an average of $1,745. Volume buyer was Derek Twenter of Sedalia. He bought 25 head.
Repeat buyers continue to be strong supporters of the sale.
The next Show-Me-Select Bred Heifer Sale at Kingsville Livestock Auction will be Nov. 28. The heifers in that sale are in the process of being bred.
