BN Laurel Kelley.jpg

Beefmaster Breeders United, Boerne, Texas, has hired Laurel Kelley of Yoakum, Texas, to serve as youth programs coordinator. Her duties include managing all programs and events related to the Junior Beefmaster Breeders Association program.

“I am passionate about the cattle industry, and I am excited to work with the outstanding junior members within the Beefmaster family,” Kelley said.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.