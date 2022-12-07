Beefmaster Breeders United, Boerne, Texas, has hired Laurel Kelley of Yoakum, Texas, to serve as youth programs coordinator. Her duties include managing all programs and events related to the Junior Beefmaster Breeders Association program.
“I am passionate about the cattle industry, and I am excited to work with the outstanding junior members within the Beefmaster family,” Kelley said.
Kelley grew up showing cattle. Kelley graduated from Blinn college with an associate degree in animal science. During her time at Blinn College she was a member of the livestock judging team. She went on to attend Texas A&M University and obtained her bachelor’s in animal sience graduating in May 2022. While attending school at TAMU, Kelley was a member of the livestock judging team and a TALL program scholar. She also completed internships with the Texas Pork Producers and several livestock shows throughout the nation, including the San Antonio Livestock Show and Sioux Empire Livestock Show.
Before coming to BBU and JBBA, Kelley served as programs coordinator at the Texas Beef Council in Austin, Texas.
