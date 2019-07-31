Beth Kegley, professor of animal science for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, has been elected president of the American Society of Animal Science.
Kegley officially took over duties at the society’s recent annual meeting.
“I feel extremely honored and humbled,” said Kegley. “I am looking forward to an exciting year and am happy to serve.”
As president, Kegley will travel internationally to represent ASAS, including an upcoming trip to Ghent, Belgium, to the European Federation of Animal Science meetings and then to Argentina.
Kegley has been a professor in the department of animal science for the Division of Agriculture’s Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station and the University of Arkansas’ Dale Bumpers College of Agricultural, Food and Life Sciences since 2007. She conducts research into the impact of nutrition on immune response, disease resistance and performance of cattle.
Kegley earned her bachelor’s from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, before completing both her master’s and doctorate at North Carolina State University.
The American Society of Animal Science is a professional organization that serves more than 5,000 animal scientists and producers around the world.
To learn more about Division of Agriculture research, visit the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station website https://aaes.uark.edu. Follow us on Twitter at @ArkAgResearch and Instagram at ArkAgResearch.
