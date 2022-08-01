Heat can have a devastating impact on our animals—it’s something that in a clinic setting I have seen firsthand.

pexels-bruno-cervera-128817.jpg

Photo by Bruno Cervera at Pexels.

All animals outdoors in the heat—whether large or small—require shade, continuous access to fresh water, and air movement and ventilation. These basic concepts are of course the same principles that apply to us.

