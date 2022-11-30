Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Online Access Plus Print
Subscribing to our services is a three step process. First you have to create an account and then you have to pick if you want to subscribe to digital and or print.
Some people only want to be a digital subscriber to get access online and others want to also receive the print edition.
If you are already a print subscriber and want online access, it is free, you simply have to create an online account and then attach your print subscription account number to the online account you create.
As an existing print subscriber it is easy to get FREE access to all our online content.
When you click get started below it will walk you through creating an online account to attach your print subscription number to.
After your account is created it will ask you to either add a subscription for online access or click on the print subscriber button. Click the print subscriber button header and it will open a dropdown, now click on get started. The page will reload and you will be prompted to enter an account number and a zip code.
IT IS VERY IMPORTANT TO USE THE NUMBER OFF OF THE MOST RECENT ISSUE OR ANYTHING AFTER JANUARY 28, 2019 TO GAIN ACCESS!
OLD ACCOUNT NUMBERS WILL NOT WORK
The account number and zip code are easily available on your most recent issue of the High Plains Journal or Midwest Ag Journal in the address fields as is shown here. Sometimes the account number has extra zero's in front of it, just ignore those.
Representatives from the Kansas Department of Agriculture, along with other state departments of agriculture, traveled to Rancho el Palomino, one of several ranch visits that were part of a beef genetics trade mission to Mexico in October. (Courtesy photo.)
The Kansas Department of Agriculture partnered with the U.S. Livestock Genetics Export, Inc. along with the Idaho, Missouri, Nebraska, New Mexico, and Tennessee departments of agriculture to participate in a trade mission to Mexico on Oct. 25 to 28.
Participants of the trade mission were Kansas cattlemen Dirck Hoagland of J&N Ranch, Leavenworth, and Daniel Mushrush of Mushrush Red Angus, Strong City. The focus of the mission was to build relationships and expand international marketing opportunities for purebred beef cattle genetics in Mexico.
During the trade mission, the team traveled outside of Chihuahua where they visited Complejo Ganadero Las Palomas and participated in a networking event with the Angus Association. The team also attended the Expo Ganadera Chihuahua where they watched the judging and selection of the champion Charolais, Charbray, and Hereford bulls and females. Additional ranch visits were made to Rancho el Palomino (Hereford and Angus), Rancho Luis Enrique Terrazas (Red Angus), and Rancho Victor Cruz (Quarter Horses).
In 2021, Kansas agriculture exports to Mexico totaled $1.91 billion. Mexico is Kansas’ No. 1 trade partner, accounting for nearly 44% of total agricultural exports. “Mexico is an important trade partner with Kansas, and I think there are some real opportunities to expand that relationship on both sides. I’m looking forward to working with the cattlemen we met in Chihuahua, to see how we can both benefit from this introduction,” said Hoagland.
“In the summer, cattle of Mexican origin are a common sight in Kansas Flint Hills pastures. Many of these cattle originate in Chihuahua, Mexico, so to be able to see the opportunities to improve the cattle all the way through the supply chain, and right back to my backyard was very exciting,” added Mushrush. “I’m looking forward to continued conversations about these opportunities.”
The trade mission to Mexico was possible through KDA’s membership in USLGE, with funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Market Access Program. It is the mission of KDA to support all facets of agriculture, including lending support to those who wish to market and sell beef genetics domestically and internationally. For more information, including upcoming trade mission opportunities, contact KDA international trade director Suzanne Ryan-Numrich at Suzanne.Numrich@ks.gov or 785-564-6704.
Futures: at least a 10 minute delay. Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.