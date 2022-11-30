KDA Participates in Beef Genetics Trade Mission to Mexico.jpg

Representatives from the Kansas Department of Agriculture, along with other state departments of agriculture, traveled to Rancho el Palomino, one of several ranch visits that were part of a beef genetics trade mission to Mexico in October. (Courtesy photo.)

The Kansas Department of Agriculture partnered with the U.S. Livestock Genetics Export, Inc. along with the Idaho, Missouri, Nebraska, New Mexico, and Tennessee departments of agriculture to participate in a trade mission to Mexico on Oct. 25 to 28.

Participants of the trade mission were Kansas cattlemen Dirck Hoagland of J&N Ranch, Leavenworth, and Daniel Mushrush of Mushrush Red Angus, Strong City. The focus of the mission was to build relationships and expand international marketing opportunities for purebred beef cattle genetics in Mexico.

