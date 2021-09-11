Raising and marketing purebred livestock has never been easy, but in recent years, it has become increasingly challenging. For five weeks this fall, the Kansas Department of Agriculture will be offering a free webinar series designed to provide more insight into innovative livestock marketing plans and strategies. The five-part webinar series will be held Wednesday evenings, from Oct. 6 through Nov. 3, at 7 p.m.
“In order to support their customers, successful seedstock operations are continually seeking improvement, whether it be the genetic quality of the livestock they are selling, or the marketing programs and services offered to customers,” said Kansas Secretary of Agriculture Mike Beam. Innovative programming and educational opportunities help Kansas’ farmers, ranchers and agribusinesses grow and expand and serve as economic engines in their communities.
Through the webinar series Marketing Like a Champion, participants can expect to learn the basics of marketing strategies used in the livestock industry. Rachel Cutrer of Ranch House Designs, Inc. and B.R. Cutrer, Inc. will cover building your brand name, identifying your target customer, and building international markets. Crystal Blin of Hundred Acre Media will discuss content calendars, Facebook advertising, and strategies to grow your email list. Abram Mertz with Livestock Direct will discuss how to optimize your marketing strategy including how to transition from marketing to sales.
Registration is now open and there is no cost to participate in the webinars. Participants will register for each of the five sessions separately. Find out more and register at www.agriculture.ks.gov/BusinessDevelopment.
It is the mission of KDA to support all facets of agriculture, including lending support to those who wish to market and sell livestock. For more information, contact KDA compliance education coordinator Dana Ladner at Dana.Ladner@ks.gov or 785-564-6660.
