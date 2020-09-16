A global need for quality breeding stock and genetics is creating market opportunities for Kansas livestock producers. To meet the growing demand, the Kansas Department of Agriculture will host a virtual livestock export webinar featuring industry experts in exporting livestock and genetics. The webinar will be held online on Oct. 1.
Participants should expect to learn about export strategies as well as gain an understanding of export financing and regulatory requirements. “The agenda will include a variety of topics, including technical information needed to enter the export market. Producers will learn about tools they need to take advantage of global market opportunities,” explained KDA international trade director Suzanne Ryan-Numrich.
Exports are an important part of the Kansas economy. In 2019, over $3.8 billion dollars of agricultural goods were shipped around the globe to 96 different countries.
“This export webinar is a great way to expand opportunities for communities and small businesses as they focus on growth and we build upon rural prosperity across the state of Kansas,” said Kansas Secretary of Agriculture Mike Beam. “Agricultural growth plays a big role in rural revitalization and the health of the Kansas economy, as agriculture directly contributes $46 billion to the Kansas economy.” Beam added that information and education help Kansas’ small and rural agribusinesses serve as economic engines for their communities.
Registration is now open and there is no cost to participate. Find out more and register at agriculture.ks.gov/international.
Individuals who have questions regarding the webinar should contact Ryan-Numrich at suzanne.numrich@ks.gov or 785-564-6704.
