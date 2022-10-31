KDA Hosts Beefmaster Trade Team.jpg

Beefmaster breeders from across the globe visited NextGen Cattle Co. and ReproLogix in Kansas on their way to the Beefmaster Breeders United convention. The team included (from left) Suzanne Ryan-Numrich, Bob Weaber, Carlos Gregorio Jiménez Toboada, Andrew Bird, Lauren Lyssy, Guillermo Jiménez, Oscar Cordon, Jon Garza, Solón Guerrero Palma, Elkin Acevedo, Pham Van Gioi, Mario Antonio Marcucci Santizo, Tang Tang Xuan Luu, Mario Francisco Marcucci Bruce, Guillermo Kong Lo, Joel Sanchez, and Jachin Sanchez. (Courtesy photo.)

Together with the U.S. Livestock Genetics Export, Inc. and the Beefmaster Breeders United, the Kansas Department of Agriculture hosted an inbound trade team in mid-October 2022, ahead of the annual Beefmaster Breeders United convention. Trade mission participants were Beefmaster breeders representing six countries: Colombia, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Panama, Nicaragua and Vietnam.

“The Beefmaster cattle were the first American composite breed (a combination of Brahman, Hereford and Shorthorn bloodlines). The breed was developed by selecting cattle with economically important traits such as resistance to heat, drought and insects,” said Suzanne Ryan-Numrich, KDA international trade director. “Especially in the hotter, more tropical climates, like those represented on this trade mission, those are very important traits for cattle to have.”

