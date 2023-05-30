KDA Participates in Trade Mission from Mexico PHOTO 2.jpeg

Jay Young, Young Red Angus, Tribune, utilizes cover crops to raise his Red Angus cow-calf herd in arid western Kansas. Young shared his passion for regenerative agriculture and functional cattle with the trade team. (Photo courtesy of Kansas Department of Agriculture.)

The Kansas Department of Agriculture—together with the U.S. Livestock Genetics Export, Inc. and the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry—recently hosted a beef genetics trade mission from Mexico. During the trade mission, cattlemen worked to build relationships and expand international marketing opportunities for purebred beef cattle genetics to Mexico.

The trade mission team visited operations in Kansas and Oklahoma. In Kansas, the group visited Young Red Angus, Tribune; Hubert Charolais Ranch, Monument; Smoky Y Ranch Red Angus, Monument; HRC Feedyards LLC, Scott City; and Gardiner Angus Ranch, Ashland. In Oklahoma, the group visited McMurphy Farms, Alva; Duff Cattle Company, Hobart; Express Ranch, Yukon; Conley Cattle, Sulphur; 7K Red Angus, Marietta; and Buck Cattle, Ardmore.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.