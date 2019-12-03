Upgrade the yule log this holiday season to the Drool Log. Find delicious and nutritious beef recipes for the holidays at https://www.beefitswhatsfordinner.com/

The Kansas Beef Council is providing support to a national beef video campaign this holiday season. Beef. It's What's For Dinner. is releasing a new beef drool log video that will add holiday flavor to workplaces, dinner parties or nights at home with the family.

The drool log is a two-and-a-half-hour video featuring a Prime Rib roast cooking on a rotisserie over an open flame. The video puts a tasty spin on the iconic yule log and encourages consumers to gather around a beef roast for the holidays. A full-length version is live on YouTube, with shorter versions being promoted in holiday digital marketing efforts on Hulu, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest and LinkedIn.
 
Holiday moviegoers also will have the opportunity to enjoy the drool log during National CineMedia Noovie pre-shows in select theaters in 10 states from Nov. 22 to Dec. 5. KBC and eight other state beef councils are supporting the in-state theater promotions with checkoff funds. The drool log will appear on 251 screens in select Kansas City metro theaters. Throughout the country, 212 theaters with almost 2,700 screens will be participating in this test project.
 
The beef drool log is the latest video in the "Keep Sizzlin'" advertisement collection from Beef. It's What's For Dinner. The original sizzle video, featuring a strip streak crackling and popping as it cooks in a cast-iron skillet, has been viewed more than 33 million times. Additional sizzle videos showcasing the popular beef preparation methods of smoking, stir-fry, sous vide and grilling have more than 81 million views.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.