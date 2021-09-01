About 20 Kansas Team Beef members joined more than 2,000 athletes from across the globe in the oldest, and arguably one of the most difficult, continually held marathons in the U.S.
Since 1956, runners have been summiting one of Colorado’s most famous mountains in the Pikes Peak Marathon and Ascent.
While running half and full marathons, competitors endure a relentless 7,800-foot climb. A few brave individuals even compete in the Double Ascent, running both races for a total of 39.9 miles and 15,000 feet of climbing in two days.
Amidst a field of world-class runners, Kansas Team Beef members held their own. Elliot Rodda, a physical therapist from Winfield, placed third in his age division, while Ronald LaPoint of Wichita placed seventh in his division. Michelle Hedges from Grenola and Melissa Bailey of Douglass completed their third successful Double Ascent.
“It’s one thing to say beef is nutritious, but it’s an entirely different thing to actually show people relying on that nutrition to do truly exceptional things. That makes the checkoff-funded Team Beef program one of the best tools we have to demonstrate beef can be part of a healthy and active lifestyle, whether you’re trying to be the best version of yourself or literally running up the side of a mountain,” said Jake Pannbacker, a Kansas Team Beef member and rancher from Washington.
Kansas Team Beef has more than 900 members who compete in everything from the local 5K to races like the Boston Marathon. Members fuel their training with lean beef and pass a knowledge quiz about beef’s nutrition and how it is produced so they can share with others.
