Research updates are the cornerstone of Kansas State University’s annual Swine Day, planned for Nov. 21.
“Swine Day incorporates the latest K-State research information on feed, pig livability, management, and disease mitigation,” said Mike Tokach, University Distinguished Professor and swine extension specialist with K-State Research and Extension.
“We highlight thought leaders from the U.S. and Canada on threats and opportunities for the swine industry, including African Swine Fever.”
This year’s event will kick off with a technology trade show at 8 a.m. at the K-State Alumni Center, 1720 Anderson Ave., in Manhattan, and concludes at 4 p.m.
The program includes research updates by K-State swine faculty, highlighting nutrition, management, feed processing and feed safety.
Afternoon sessions include a talk by Josh Flohr, technical and production support manager with Seaboard Foods, on the decision processes and implementing a nutritional program in an integrated swine system. Egan Brockhoff, president of Prairie Swine Health Services and a practicing veterinarian, will share what the Canadian swine industry is doing to prevent the introduction of African Swine Fever.
The registration fee is $25 per person if paid by Nov. 12, and $50 after that date or at the door. Lunch and breaks are included. Students may attend free of charge if they register by Nov. 12.
Registration is available online at KSUSwine.org or by sending a check payable to K-State’s Department of Animal Sciences and Industry, addressed to: KSU Swine Day, 218 Weber Hall, 1424 Claflin Road, Manhattan, KS 66506.
For more information, contact Lois Schreiner at 785-532-1267 or lschrein@ksu.edu.
